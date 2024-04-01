DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
