DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

