Domo’s (DOMO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,556 shares of company stock worth $1,605,967. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

