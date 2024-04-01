Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $496.88 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $497.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

