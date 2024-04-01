Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $175.00 at Argus

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.04.

NYSE DG opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

