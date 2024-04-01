DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 29th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,099.0 days.

DocMorris Stock Down 10.9 %

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $88.60 on Monday. DocMorris has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

DocMorris Company Profile

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

