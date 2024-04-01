DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raises Dividend to $1.53 Per Share

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5339 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 62,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,367. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

