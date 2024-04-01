Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock traded down $35.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,573. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.