Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 15,613,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,234,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

