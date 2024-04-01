Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPLMF remained flat at $47.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Diploma has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Get Diploma alerts:

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.