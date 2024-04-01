Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Diploma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPLMF remained flat at $47.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Diploma has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $47.47.
About Diploma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.