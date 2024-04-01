Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $708.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

