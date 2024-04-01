Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 21,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

