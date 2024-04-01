Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 10.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.82% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.21. 51,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

