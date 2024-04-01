Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 908,801 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

