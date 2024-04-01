Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,714 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,230,000 after purchasing an additional 985,692 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.75. 1,054,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

