Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Reduced by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 633,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

