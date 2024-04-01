Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 2,492,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,052,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

