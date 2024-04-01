Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 5.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 2,334,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,780,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 764,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

