Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 895,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 683,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.