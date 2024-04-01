Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 4.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $118.87. Approximately 3,055,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,695,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.