Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.90.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $10,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.