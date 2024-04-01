Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS DACHF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $8.52.
About Daicel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.