Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS DACHF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

