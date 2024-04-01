Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $113.00 at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.92.

CFR opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

