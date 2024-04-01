CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,325,000 after acquiring an additional 601,530 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

