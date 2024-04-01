CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

