CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $313.72 and last traded at $319.01. Approximately 743,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,937,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.16, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

