Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.70%.

In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

