Critical Contrast: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) vs. Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Auto Trader Group and Dunelm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Dunelm Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Dunelm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $602.89 million 13.42 $281.92 million N/A N/A Dunelm Group $1.97 billion 1.42 $182.96 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dunelm Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as wall art and décor, mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, decorative trays and bowls, kid's decor, plant pots, cushions, throws, draught excluders, doorstops, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, furniture, nursery, and accessories products; and Christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of stores, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

