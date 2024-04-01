Critical Analysis: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 5 0 0 2.00 Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $434.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 206.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $209.33 million N/A $38.47 million $0.66 15.80 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.18 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.65

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 18.38% 14.59% 6.09% Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10%

Summary

Everest Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.