Creditcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $308.23 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $308.23 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

