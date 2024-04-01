Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.47

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 129667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

