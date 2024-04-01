Crane Advisory LLC Sells 394 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crane Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.03. 142,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,099. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

