Crane Advisory LLC Sells 242 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.36. 10,750,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $208.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

