Crane Advisory LLC Sells 153,249 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crane Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

