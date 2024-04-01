Crane Advisory LLC Invests $45.13 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,556,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,128,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 10.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after acquiring an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 1,432,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,987. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.