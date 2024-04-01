Crane Advisory LLC Has $32.38 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.26. 1,673,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.