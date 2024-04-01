Country Club Bank GFN Sells 690 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $707.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,270. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $664.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

