Country Club Bank GFN Sells 6,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. 14,190,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,925,826. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.