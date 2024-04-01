Country Club Bank GFN Sells 590 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $298.81. 59,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $231.02 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

