Country Club Bank GFN Sells 557 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

NYSE:PB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.56. 243,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

