Country Club Bank GFN Sells 3,108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.05. The company had a trading volume of 468,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

