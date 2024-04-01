Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,042 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

PRU stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.28. 308,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

