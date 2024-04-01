Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,110 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $96.51. 446,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

