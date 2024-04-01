Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 9,426 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.02. 269,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,674. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

