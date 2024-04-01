Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 38,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.04. 5,102,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

