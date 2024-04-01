Country Club Bank GFN Has $52.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,631. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

