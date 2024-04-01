Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
VYMI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
