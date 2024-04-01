Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.21. 231,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

