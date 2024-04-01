Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 772,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,721. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.