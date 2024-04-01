Cormark Boosts Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:GRID opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. Tantalus Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

