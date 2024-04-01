Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 811,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,865. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

